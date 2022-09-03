To the editor: A recent letter-writer posits, “We need to start thinking ahead for the long term because roundabouts aren’t going away, and there are more coming to Berkshire County soon.” ("Leave the traffic engineers alone," Eagle, Aug. 30.)
Conversely, the public has a right to weigh in. There is a long-standing convention that the government draws its power from the consent of the governed. This isn’t to say that everything should be done by popular vote; that would be a disaster. However, doing things that are widely unpopular is bound to lead to public resistance.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale