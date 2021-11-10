To the editor: As the Select Board chairman and a Monterey resident, I understand and appreciate how difficult it is for reporters to wade through the morass of accusations and counter-accusations occurring in our Town Hall. ("In Monterey, unrest grows with a flood of complaints, a possible investigation and a bylaw to unseat elected officials," Eagle, Nov. 5.)
What was not addressed, was the actual condition of our town.
Even with this strife, Monterey has one of the lowest tax rates in the commonwealth. Our roads, bridges, transfer station, library, Community Center and lakes are the envy of many surrounding areas. In the last six years, the town completed deals to provide internet and cell service to our residents. Our first responders (police and fire) are some of the best-equipped and trained in Berkshire County.
All of this was accomplished by dedicated and hard-working employees such as Melissa Noe, Shawn Tryon, Terry Walker, Kevin Fitzpatrick and others.
Squabbles in a small town (or any town) are not unique. What is different here are the actions of certain individuals to exacerbate these conflicts for their own personal needs or grudges. That is certainly the sign of low character, and when it harms an entire town like Monterey, it is a tragedy.
Steven Weisz, Monterey
The writer is chairman of the Monterey Select Board