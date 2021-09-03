To the editor: Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work claims that by not classifying their drivers as employees it creates opportunities for flexible scheduling. ("Driver benefits, happy hour ballot questions among 17 certified for Mass. ballot," Eagle, Sept. 1.)
Flexible scheduling is just code for drivers being scheduled, or not, at the whim of Uber, Lyft, Door Dash and Instacart. These are just four of the powerful corporations seeking to have their regressive and harmful policies codified. If they are allowed to do this, it will be the residents of Massachusetts who will pay for it. And not just in dollars. Every worker who is underpaid and has subpar benefits costs every Massachusetts resident every day.
Approving this ballot question will open the door for every other corporation in Massachusetts to do this same thing. Why should the residents of Massachusetts have to subsidize these huge, profitable corporations?
Nancy Stuart, Lee