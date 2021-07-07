To the editor:
On July 2, our "Put Peakers in the Past" coalition held a protest on Dalton Avenue, calling on Pittsfield Generating to switch from fossil fuels to battery storage and the state Department of Environmental Protection to deny renewal of their air quality permit.
About two dozen community members participated, from teenagers to those in their 70s. Response from passersby was very positive.
The time is ripe for ending fossil fuel use, and peakers are low-hanging fruit. They typically generate for around four hours, but need to fire up to stand by to supply power if called upon. We saw this during last week’s heat wave.
When peak demand was imminent, Pittsfield Generating fired up its start-up engines, releasing emissions from its lower towers. Despite high grid demand, it wasn’t called on to run its main generators, which would have shown steam emissions from the three large smokestacks, yet the lower towers released plumes of fossil fuel emissions for hours, blanketing the region in fossil fuel pollution.
Battery storage can come online and shut off in seconds, all with no toxic air pollution to the community. Fossil fuel-driven business as usual is driving the effects of climate change we’re seeing all around us.
Every rash of forest fires, earlier starts to ever-stronger hurricane seasons and ever-earlier heat waves felt across the continent including here at home are reminders that the time for change is now. We’re calling on Pittsfield Generating to do the right thing: transition off of fossil fuels immediately.
Rosemary Wessel, Cummington
The writer is the No Fracked Gas in Mass. project director for Berkshire Environmental Action Team.