To the editor: I understand that a lot of my good friends in Lee are upset about the proposed PCB dump, but I ask them to consider a few things.
First, Lee already have a PCB dump in the middle of the town. It’s about 5 miles long and it’s called the Housatonic River. We have a similar one in Stockbridge.
Second, the town is receiving a substantial financial benefit. It’s not just from the direct payment from General Electric Co.; there will be good-paying jobs associated with this project for as long as it takes and someone is going to have to monitor that site until it is closed. Even if they don’t live here, they’ll be eating here and buying gas.
Third, this dump is probably not a permanent thing. There are scientists working on ways of destroying PCBs by breaking them down into harmless substances. This will be easier to do if the PCBs are already collected.
Finally, some seem to be putting the perfect ahead of the good. This agreement is not perfect. There are things to be unhappy about, but that’s life. You don’t get everything you want. On the other hand, do we really want to let GE off the hook? Cancel this agreement, and we can look forward to at least five years of litigation as GE resorts to stall tactics and gets to rightfully call us “poor-faith negotiators.” Vote down the dump and you may never get GE to pay for what they’ve done to the Housatonic.
Stephen Miller, Stockbridge