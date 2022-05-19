To the editor: As employees of Berkshire Community College, we were proud to see BCC featured on the cover of the April 23-24 weekend edition. ("Berkshire Community College is undergoing $19 million in upgrades. Here's where the money is going," Eagle, April 23.)
The $19 million in capital expenditures described will be a major boost, and will help us educate and prepare students for a better tomorrow. We are grateful to the commonwealth for recognizing the critical importance of funding our future in Berkshire County.
Conspicuously absent from the article, however, was any mention of the expenditures that will be necessary to prevent ground water from seeping further into the concrete foundations of certain campus buildings. Last fall, the Jonathan Edwards Library experienced a mold infestation implicated in serious employee health problems, and led to the destruction of nearly 1,000 books. The immediate air quality issue was eventually addressed — with some added pressure from our union — but the underlying conditions causing the mold infestation remain.
Without addressing fundamental structural issues — sealing foundations and adding proper drainage in the Library and the Koussevitzky Arts Center to keep water out of the buildings and upgrading HVAC systems — the same problem could easily recur.
While continued maintenance may not get as much attention as new investment, it seems short-sighted to invest in new projects while neglecting well-documented problem areas, particularly when the health of students and employees is jeopardized. We would hope that leadership at BCC prioritizes proper care of previous investment as highly as seeking new investment.
Paul Johansen, Pittsfield
The writer is chairman of the Health and Safety Committee of the Berkshire Community College chapter of the Massachusetts Community College Council.