To the editor: As a retired English as a second language teacher, I read with interest "Translating needs into actions," (Eagle, Nov. 5).
I heartily applaud all that is being done in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District to address the needs of second language learners.
I was quite surprised, however, that there was no mention of my former colleague Karen Luttenberger. Karen has been an ESL teacher in BHRSD for many years. She was a charter member of a group I started called BELT (Berkshire English Language Teachers), a group designed to allow ESL teachers the chance to exchange ideas with other professionals in the field. She has worked long and hard to support and educate her many English language learners and, I believe, should at least have been mentioned in this article.
ESL teachers are often overlooked for many reasons. Let's not overlook this particular ESL teacher. She, too, deserves some recognition.
Cindy Haven, Pittsfield