To the editor: In all this discussion about student masking, one group of people has, as usual, not been considered: teachers.
When I taught high school many years ago, I was subject to frequent coughs, colds and flu. Why? Because I was faced every day by as many as 25 students, all coughing and sneezing in my direction. Even if children sit in circles these days, they are still mostly facing the teacher. Students also approach the teacher's desk to ask questions; they hand in papers; they pass around and share books. My symptoms disappeared as soon as I retired.
Teachers have families, some of them older parents, whom they can infect with germs received from umasked students. I do not know of any emotional problems with masking. The Eagle ran a photo of masked children very close to one another in the school playground. They did not look in the least emotionally disturbed. Perhaps masking could be made a game for younger children.
I, for one, would not consent to teach a class that was unmasked. I consider teachers' health to be of paramount importance.
Joyce Hawkins, Sheffield