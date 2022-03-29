To the editor: In the March 25 Berkshire Eagle, Bill Schmick laments, and I quote, “For years, shale drillers have been plagued by regulatory and environmental obstacles.” ("Bill Schmick: U.S. oil producers can't help lower gas prices," Eagle, March 25.)
Really? Plagued? Oh, those pesky regulations. Without them, the drillers could just yank that gas and oil out of the earth without any concern about the water table or the air quality or the toxins left in the ground — similar to what General Electric did for the Housatonic River. If it weren’t for those regulations about bank robbery, I could probably be a rich man.
Why does industry think that regulations are put into law merely to hinder their progress? They should realize the rules are there not only to protect the environment (which belongs to all of us) but to guide them to conduct their business cleanly and safely. I know — it costs money to follow the rules. But it’s better to spend that money up front rather than wait until the damage is done and the offenders have disappeared so the taxpayers are the ones left to pay for the cleanup.
I even think in the case of fracking there should be more regulations, or at least better enforcement. We have heard of poisoned water tables and unstable soil leading to earthquakes after the drillers leave. And methane at the pumps is being leaked into the atmosphere. Methane, as a greenhouse gas, is 20 times worse than carbon dioxide.
Unfortunately, it’s not only heavy industry that fights regulation with their powerful lobbies. Banks do it, high tech does it, and we have seen the damage they are capable of. All in the name of freedom from rules at the expense of the 99 percent.
Nick Hubacker, Pittsfield