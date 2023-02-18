Letter: Don't reflexively criticize the young

To the editor: I have a reply to a recent letter to the editor. ("Letter: Why would students be stuck to their mobile devices on such a nice day?" Eagle, Feb. 16.)
Are cellphones really the first things noticeable in the Feb. 15 Eagle's B1 centerpiece. The letter's author seems to think so. I disagree.
As the letter-writer admits, her college years were long before the era of electronic devices. While I will always advocate for a well-placed day of hooky, Feb. 15 was a Wednesday. What I see are groups of friends getting the most out of the sun, sharing photos and sharing laughs before retreating back to classes.
There’s plenty to complain about regarding our culture of being constantly online, but we are also too eager to criticize youth culture and young people themselves. If we are going to criticize young people over one photo, then I will take my turn to chide older generations for being needlessly grumpy.
Birdie Savoie-Leonard, Clarksburg