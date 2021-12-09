To the editor: As both a longtime Eagle subscriber and patient of Dr. Scott Goffin, I am disappointed with your article about him. ("Great Barrington doctor visited by FBI billed Medicare for more skin biopsies than any U.S. dermatologist," Eagle, Dec. 3.)
Exhibit one is the story’s lede: “Dr. Scott Goffin took in more than $1.6 million ....” Why the term “took in”? Why not “received”? “Took in” infers illegitimate behavior at best, illegal at worst. The story notes that Dr. Goffin “has not been charged with a crime” and that the basis for the investigation isn’t clear, but highlights the fact that Goffin and his staff wouldn’t answer questions about fraud — implying that the case is certainly about that. The burden of proof is on the not-yet-accused; The Eagle serves as stand-in for the prosecution.
The scene is set through a quote from a client named Stephen, who admits that he doesn’t know whether the procedures Dr. Goffin used were appropriate or not. Why, then, quote him? Dr. Goffin has treated me for more than a decade and always taken a proactive approach. Why is this just coming to the attention of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services?
While the story cites one physician’s opinion that “there’s no urgency to deal with [keratoses],” the article also indicates that no data suggests removing them proactively is inadvisable. Another expert cites the social and medical composition of a doctor’s client base as factors contributing to their need to have removal and biopsy procedures, but there’s no analysis of Dr. Goffin’s client base, and whether their age and lifelong exposure to sunshine might put them at greater risk than the national average. Nor does it indicate how many times Dr. Goffin has referred his client for treatment to other specialists, as he has done with me, rather than treat my problem and bill for it. In sum, the story lacks the voices of Dr. Goffin’s satisfied clients.
The case against Dr. Goffin, if Medicare or the FBI chooses to make one, will depend on the evidence, neither Stephen’s non-medical, non-legal opinions nor mine. Until then, let’s suspend judgment, not rush to it.
Michael Feldberg, Pittsfield