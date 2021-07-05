To the editor: Walking through Lee, I saw one of the signs that said "Stop the Dumps."
Right above it on the pole was another sign. This one said: "Take the Deal.” I could barely read it, though, because most of the text had been splashed over with black paint.
Not everyone in Lee thinks that the town and others who signed onto the Rest of the River Housatonic cleanup agreement sold us out or betrayed us. It is healthy that these voices are becoming visible. Opponents to the dump often speak about “the people of Lee” rejecting the agreement, but I know plenty of residents who feel we should work with it, together.
It has been disturbing to watch the division running through our town in the wake of the agreement — not because of the different views, but because of the lack of constructive and civil dialogue and understanding, to the point that signs of those holding another view are being scribbled over or conversations are avoided altogether. Where will and can we go from here?
As a facilitator and someone who follows initiatives across the U.S. and abroad that aim to promote constructive dialogue and collaboration across differences or divides, I hope we can find ways to harness the good will and intentions on both sides of the issue. No one loves a dump in town. How could we work with the agreement to ensure it does the least damage and the most good, not least of all to our cohesion as a community?
Uli Nagel, Lee