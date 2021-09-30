To the editor: It’s time to teach some respect for our beautiful scenic Berkshire roadways.
As an avid cyclist, I travel our many country roads throughout the riding season. It has come to my attention the roads in Lenox (East Street and Lenox Mountain Road) to be heavily strewn with garbage. Beer cans, nip bottles, pizza boxes and plastic food containers line the well-traveled roads.
I find this very disheartening that this trash- throwing group cannot respect the beautiful place in which we live. Possibly a school-based community service event could be developed to teach better respect of the land including walking the roadways picking up trash, getting fresh air and exercise, and experiencing a civic responsibility.
Holly Brouker, Pittsfield