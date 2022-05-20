To the editor: I have been shopping at and donating to the Goodwill for years.
I recently stopped by to donate a bunch of items on Tyler Street. When I pulled in, to the right of my car was a huge, overflowing dumpster. One of the employees came out to help me with my donations and told me, in frustration, that the overflowing dumpster was filled with trash: low-quality, poor and even dirty donations.
The Goodwill is not the town dump. It is an extremely important institution, especially in our county, that helps people of all socioeconomic levels and needs. They don't need your used bed pillows, smelly clothes or coffee pots with grounds still in them (those were just a few of the examples the employee gave me).
Goodwill's website states: "In evaluating appropriate donations, a good rule of thumb is to consider whether your family or friends would find the item(s) useful if you passed that item on to them." There is a whole list of needed items and recommended donations on their website: goodwill-berkshires.org. The dumpster filled with "trash" also costs money to empty for the Goodwill, as well as frustration to the employees. Consider what you donate first.
Sara Paul, Hinsdale