To the editor: How can liberals agree with Joe Biden?
He is the most incompetent president we ever had. He doesn't hold news conferences and only reads what the far left writes for him. While reading what they wrote for him at a news conference after the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, he even read "repeat the line."
He is president in name only. Liberals, don't be brainwashed by the socialist far left. Many Democrats have gone Republican; think for yourselves.
He is asking for more oil from foreign nations and selling away our oil reserves. How do you like our economy?
Lawrence Buffoni, Lee