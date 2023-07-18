Letter: Don't underestimate flood risks in Housatonic cleanup plan

To the editor: We lived town by town along our river because of the power we once got from dams.
But now the river joins us together in anxiety about its power to destroy by flooding.
Hotter air can hold more moisture, and the risk of flooding is severe. For the towns below the Woods Pond Dam in Lee, flooding will also bring massive amounts of PCBs in sediment to our streets, basements and businesses. Cleanup will become complex.
General Electric and the Environmental Protection Agency have based the 25 percent level of PCB removal of the Housatonic 2020 Action on 35-year-old data. To use the past record will not be adequate to handle the extremes in flooding that we see next week or next year.
The data from the old Eagle Mill Dam in Lee records in detail, black and white: dam overtopping in 1936 at 6 feet, 2 inches over the dam; in 1938 at 6 feet, 6 inches over the dam; in the winter nor'easter of 1949 7 feet, 2 inches over the dam. This dam was located below the Woods Pond Dam.
The raised risk is documented in our hazard mitigation plans. Our towns need to take a second look at the risk-benefit analysis of leaving 75 percent of the PCBs in the sediment above Woods Pond Dam. Dam overtopping is predicted.
Denny Alsop, Stockbridge