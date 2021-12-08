To the editor: Others will respond, I'm sure, to Bill Brookman's letter on mask directives ("Mask directive feels coercive," Eagle, Dec. 7) by pointing out in detail how masking and other COVID measures are as much to protect others as they are intended to protect ourselves.
Instead, I'd like to address Mr. Brookman's suggestion that there is a choice between trusting in God and following common sense and scientifically backed protocols. As is often the case, this reminds me of a joke I first heard as a youngster.
It goes something like this: In a small town on a river, there lived a very pious man named Jacob. For several days, the rains were torrential and the river began to flood and the streets began to fill up. Jacob was on his porch when a car pulled up stuffed with folks evacuating and they asked Jacob if he wanted a ride.
Jacob responded, "No, thank you. God will take care of me."
Soon, the waters were to the top of his steps, and Jacob saw an SUV slosh up to the front of his house and again he was offered a ride to safety. "No, thank you. God will take care of me."
The waters then reached to the first floor of his house and Jacob retreated to his upstairs bedroom when he saw a boat pull up. Again, he was asked if he wanted a ride to high ground. "No, thank you. God will save me," Jacob responded.
Finally, as the waters began to cover his house, he escaped onto the roof.
A rescue helicopter swirled overhead and the pilot shouted, "Grab this bosun's chair, and I'll pull you up."
"No, thank you," Jacob said. "God will take care of me."
Then things got a little fuzzy. And the next thing Jacob knew, he was in heaven. Looking perplexed, God came striding over to him.
"Jacob, what are you doing here? You're early."
Jacob, regaining his wits, replied, "I was going to ask you the same thing. Why didn't you save me?"
God responded, "What are you talking about? I sent you a boat, two cars and a helicopter."
And so it is for us, Mr. Brookman: God has sent us masks, social distancing and three vaccines. Let's use them.
David Baum, Pittsfield