Letter: Downsides — and alternatives — to Great Barrington's proposed real estate transfer fee

To the editor: I appreciate the work of the Joint Housing Subcommittee and agree with the objective of its initiative: financial support for affordable and workforce housing in Great Barrington. ("Great Barrington board to weigh taxing all home and commercial real estate sales over $1 million," Eagle, Aug. 10.)
However, I believe that adoption of the proposed real estate transfer fee is simply not a good fit for our town. The primary reason is how high our property tax rate is compared to neighboring towns.
An important source of property tax revenue for our town is new growth, specifically newly constructed homes. Individuals considering new homes will evaluate a wide variety of factors when it comes to location, and we are fortunate that many of them consider proximity to Great Barrington an appealing feature. They will also likely review the property rates of the nine adjacent towns and see that Great Barrington’s tax rate is significantly higher than all of our neighbors. For example, our tax rate is twice that of Egremont and almost three times Alford’s rate.
The proposed transfer fee for the sale of an existing $1 million house would generate $10,000 in proceeds to the town. However, encouraging a new $1 million home project to shift from Great Barrington to one of our neighboring towns will cost us approximately $14,000 in foregone tax revenue each year (at the current tax rate).
When evaluating this proposal, we need to consider a full range of impacts. Higher-end home building clearly does not address our affordable housing problems, but the fact is these homes represent about 15 percent of our total tax revenue. This tax revenue is critical as we consider large new investments in our schools and water systems at the same time our cannabis tax revenues are declining.
There is a list of other Massachusetts towns on the website Local Option for Housing Affordability that are seeking to enact a similar real estate transfer fee. All but one of the 18 on the list have a tax rate significantly lower than Great Barrington.
One possible alternative to the proposed transfer fee is to increase the portion of Community Preservation Act money that goes to affordable housing (approximately 35 percent). There is an ability to change this allocation, subject to recommendations of the Community Preservation Committee and town meeting approval.
Philip Orenstein, Great Barrington