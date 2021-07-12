To the editor: I'm not a traffic efficiency expert by any stretch, but I don't need to be to know that the bike lane fiasco on North Street is so counterproductive to the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of pedestrians that I need to question the expertise of the masterminds that designed it and thought process our city leaders used to approved it.
Granted the North Street store owners, police, fire and other emergency agencies are ecstatic over the fact that the previous dangerous and almost hilarious attempt by City Hall to run a bike path down our main corridor has been abandoned. But the fix-it patch offers little to no relief.
First of all, why is the bike lane on North Street? If it were for shoppers on bicycles, there would be bike racks every 50 feet.
So it must be for riders just passing through. So why not First Street for the occasional bike that happens to use the lane?
First Street offers ample room on the southbound lane for a bike lane except for the short distance from Fenn Street to East Street, which consists of a sidewalk that no longer gets used by pedestrians. Something could be worked out in that area.
I find it hard to believe that a community that has invested so much in the arts as a draw for tourism would work just as hard to alienate the very people we are trying to draw.
I'm trying to think of a joke that would go like: How many traffic lines does it take to confuse a tourist? Above all, as all of your attention is concentrated on whether or not you are in the proper lane, please try not to miss the signs of the many shops that are vying for your dollars.
Richard Daly, Pittsfield