To the editor: I was in complete shock to hear about Dr. Scott Goffin ("Great Barrington doctor visited by FBI billed Medicare for more skin biopsies than any U.S. dermatologist," Eagle, Dec. 3, 2021).
I was a patient of his for 15 years. I first came to him for skin cancer checkups after being missed diagnosed by a local doctor. He treated me with kindness, compassion and a professionalism that I thought was incomparable. He assured me I would not got through what happened to me and he would keep me safe. I never had a skin cancer for the 15 years I was his patient. Yes, he did spray and biopsy me quite a few times, but I had many precancerous lesions.
In my opinion, Dr. Goffin was the best doctor I have seen. I believe he is just a very cautious dermatologist and was just doing preventive medicine and keeping people safe. God bless you, Dr. Goffin, and I hope all works out well for you.
Rick Baron, Hillsdale, N.Y.