Letter: Du Bois daughter's grave should be marked in Great Barrington cemetery

To the editor: We attended the W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture event recently at the Berkshire Botanical Gardens.
The event was exciting and informative. In conversations with some fellow Great Barrington residents, the question of W.E.B. Du Bois’ daughter Nina Yolande Du Bois' (1900-1961) gravesite was raised. We were told that it is in the Mahaiwe Cemetery next to Big Y. It seems that there is not any clear indication marking the grave.
We as a community are vested in celebrating the life of W.E.B. Du Bois, this important American. Many folks would like to pay their respects to his child. I strongly think that the town should mark the site of his daughter grave.
Marilyn and Michael Lebowitz, Egremont