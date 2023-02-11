Letter: Du Bois sculpture project an ode to Black history in Great Barrington

To the editor: Ruth Bass, in her Feb. 6 column on Black history, is right to mourn the slow recognition of our Black heroes and the continuing discrimination against African-Americans.
But there has been progress, especially in Great Barrington, a town that is finally recognizing the historical significance of its own native son, W.E.B. Du Bois. A Black sociologist, intellectual, founder of the NAACP and author, Du Bois grew up and was educated in Great Barrington. Now, our group of local citizens has organized the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project with the goal of placing a statue of the seated Du Bois on the town's main street, in front of the Mason Public Library.
We have the support of the library, the community and the Select Board. In March, we will announce the three finalists who are competing for the sculpture commission. Donations for the sculpture can be mailed to the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project, P.O. Box 155, Great Barrington, MA, 01230.
Julie Michaels, Housatonic
Ari Zorn, South Egremont
The writers are co-chairs of the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project.