Dubious accomplishment on Beacon Hill
To the editor: For some, Christmas ends quickly.
This year, members of the Massachusetts House and Senate curtailed the holiday in their rush to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the Roe Act. In their haste to expand access to abortion, though, they inadvertently stained their own efforts by conducting their respective votes in the midst of the Christmas octave: to coincide first with the Feast of the Holy Innocents, during which the Church remembers Herod’s cruel destruction of innocent life in his failed effort to murder the Christ Child; and second with Simeon’s counsel to Mary that, through Jesus, the thoughts of many hearts are revealed.
Ironically, by their inattention and insensitivity our leaders spotlight the meaning and relevance of the Christmas story and infant narratives related in the Gospels. These scripture passages invite us to enter the story ourselves in the study of the contrasts depicted.
Most extreme is the difference between the Holy Family and Herod. On the one hand is the humble entry of Jesus into a violent world as a tender baby — weak, vulnerable, dependent, in need of protection. Welcoming Him are Mary and Joseph — poor but holy and loving parents, reliant on God, receptive of His will, grateful, joyous, thoughtful and responsive in looking out and caring for their newborn. On the other hand is Herod — rich, powerful, prideful, jealous, self-absorbed, angry and so resolute in asserting his own will, he is ready to kill Jesus or any other babies who might infringe on his place or lifestyle.
God’s word is a double-edged sword written not to condemn but to save, to make us think — asking us to remember and reflect once more on this story and these people, for our own benefit. The things we do and the actions we take define us. Where are our hearts this Christmas season? Are we — as people, as a community, as a nation — where we want to be and where we ought to be?
How inconvenient for our state leaders that Jesus and the Christmas story don’t go away.
Steve Garrity, Pittsfield