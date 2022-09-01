To the editor: Gold is the color that represents Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, because children are more precious than gold.
Show your gold this September to support the many children in our Berkshire community who are currently fighting childhood cancer, those who are living with long-term side effects of cancer and angels who will be forever in our hearts. Did you know that:
• Every day, 42 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States.
• Childhood cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease for children.
• Five children die each day in the U.S. from childhood cancer.
• Childhood cancer receives only 4 percent of the federal dollars allocated to cancer research. Pharmaceutical companies do not support research of childhood cancer in the way they do adult cancers.
• Despite advances in cancer treatment, some types of cancer remain incurable, including DIPG, gliomatosis cerebri, and too many others.
• Globally, a child is diagnosed with cancer every 80 seconds.
These are not just staggering statistics. These are children — too many children, with names and hopes and dreams just like every other child. We believe in our hearts that this is unacceptable. What can you do to make a difference this September? Wear gold or yellow and let others know you are doing this for children. Support local cancer organizations including the AYJ Fund, Strong Little Souls, Pop Cares and The Jimmy Fund Council of Berkshire County, and follow them on social media. Advocate for increased federal funding for research. Make a call to your senators and representative in Congress. Advocate for funding of the STAR Reauthorization Act to continue this important legislation for childhood cancer.
Raising awareness of childhood cancer this month is important. Awareness drives funding, which drives research. Our children deserve so much more.
Kathy Arabia, North Adams