Letter: Eagle archive article brought back memories

To the editor: Your recent archive article describing the inventiveness and industry of the Turner and Cook folks in Southfield ("Eagle Archives, June 28, 1943: Rawhide hammer keeps Southfield factory busy") brought back a different sort of remembrance for me.
I did not realize back in the 1940s the crucial work being done for the war effort by the “Buggy Whip Factory.”
I was a teenager playing a lot of tennis back then, and we depended on that factory for fresh racquet strings and the restringing so we could get on with our games.
I, certainly, in my ignorance would not have appreciated the importance of rawhide hammers or their fillers, but they did a great job on our tennis racquets.
Nancy DuVall, Lee