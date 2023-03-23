<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Eagle archive article made me laugh

To the editor: I am still laughing after reading the "Inventory of women’s handbags" on the Wednesday Eagle's Page 2 historical articles space. ("Eagle Archives, March 22, 1960: Inventory of women's handbags 'proves' they're loaded with 'necessary' items."

So funny. I am constantly given grief by my two most favorite men in my life — my husband and my dad — about the weight and contents of my purse du jour. I only carry necessary items, too, but no miniature plastic bananas. Mildred’s purse must have been huge.

Keep those pieces coming, Ms. Maschino. They’re delightful.

Amy Renak, Pittsfield

