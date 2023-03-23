Letter: Eagle archive article made me laugh

To the editor: I am still laughing after reading the "Inventory of women’s handbags" on the Wednesday Eagle's Page 2 historical articles space. ("Eagle Archives, March 22, 1960: Inventory of women's handbags 'proves' they're loaded with 'necessary' items."
So funny. I am constantly given grief by my two most favorite men in my life — my husband and my dad — about the weight and contents of my purse du jour. I only carry necessary items, too, but no miniature plastic bananas. Mildred’s purse must have been huge.
Keep those pieces coming, Ms. Maschino. They’re delightful.
Amy Renak, Pittsfield