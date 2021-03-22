To the editor: I read with delight the article in Thursday’s Berkshire Eagle from 1965 regarding the Egremont couple starting a craft business.
The gentleman discussed in the article, Jergen Sierau, was our master goldsmith at L. & R. Wise Goldsmiths from 1980 until he retired about 1993. I was a young goldsmith at the time with a recent bachelor’s degree in design from University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
Jergen became my mentor and taught me how to build fine jewelry. He was indeed a master goldsmith who was a pleasure to work with. Thank you for letting your readers know of how such talent came to the Berkshires.
Laurie Donovan, Richmond