Eagle articles get at heart of USPS troubles
To the editor: Hurray for Don Morrison’s commentary piece on the USPS and special thanks to The Eagle editors for putting it on the front page beside Larry Parnass’ article on the slowdown.
Mr. Parnass acknowledged that the very subject ensured a negative view of the USPS, but he did generously lard the article with positive and forgiving comments from several respondents.
But Don Morrison put the situation into its larger context: widespread favorable public opinion (best liked federal function!), constitutional and historical roots and purpose of the service, unprecedented COVID-19 related burdens, etc. And special credit for alluding — too briefly — to the numerous burdens imposed on the USPS by “conservative” elements in Congress (who nonetheless howl when any superfluous Post Office in their districts is closed).
The juxtaposition of the two articles nicely balanced the present difficulties with the larger vital role of one of our finest institutions. Thanks to all.
Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Lenox