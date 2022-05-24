To the editor: We share the concerns about the prosecutorial conduct of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington in the case of Cassandra Barlow-Tucker and Matthew Tucker as voiced by the editors of The Berkshire Eagle in two information-packed editorials dated April 23 and May 21-22.
Specifically, we agree that she owes the public some straightforward answers for her appeal of Judge Agostini's sharply-worded dismissal of the original case. We know only that she has appealed, but we don’t know why she has appealed.
Is it because she disagrees with Agostini’s dismissal of her evidence as “not particularly strong”? Can she explain why the evidence she presented was not “hopelessly slanted,” as Agostini ruled? Does she propose to cast her evidence in a better light? Or does she feel that Agostini’s ruling overlooked or minimized the evidence that was presented — evidence that she felt was strong enough to establish criminal conduct?
After careful reflection, and speaking as longtime voters in Berkshire County, we can think of no reason why these questions should not be answered before rather than after the upcoming election.
Robert M. and Mary Tyer Kelly, Lee