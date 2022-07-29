To the editor: In response to The Berkshire Eagle's July 22 editorial ("Our Opinion: Some critical questions for anti-Rest of River sentiment in Lee"), once again I must ask: Are the victims really the villains The Eagle seems intent upon making them when it comes to cleaning up the Housatonic River?
It seems The Eagle subscribes to the idea that the beatings will continue until morale improves. Perhaps focusing on the responsibility of the polluter and the long and winding course it employed over the decades regarding the river versus the role that Housatonic River Initiative and many townspeople have played throughout this debacle would serve to better understand who the obstructionist actually is and what the healthiest outcome for all involved actually looks like.
Their solution would not be a choice between one or three toxic dumps of varying size and location. Maybe Lee will be left holding the bag for the Rest of River, but pursuing alternatives, especially since the "grand bargain" was presented as a done deal should not be painted as folly by The Eagle.
Many in Lee feel an obligation to their neighbors to only concede when there is no better (not necessarily cheaper) alternative. HRI has a track record and legacy of environmental responsibility. What will General Electric's legacy be as a corporate citizen in the Berkshires?
Neil Clarke, Lee