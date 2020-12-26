Eagle fairly covers Trump
To the editor: A recent letter to the editor criticizes The Eagle for its coverage of President Donald Trump. It claims he hasn’t had the support past presidents have been shown, that the American people are being deprived of the “true facts” and that the president hasn’t been given credit where credit is deserved. It concludes that the letter probably will not be published, and that not publishing it would bolster the credibility of his position.
Interestingly, the writer does not articulate any of the “true facts” purportedly being concealed from the public. The notion itself tends to indicate a belief that there can be a degree of validity of fact. This seems to indicate that the writer has bought into Trump’s assertions of “fake news,” which in reality means any factual reporting he doesn’t wish to believe; or perhaps Kellyanne Conway’s assertion of “alternative facts,” which is just another way to cloak the administration’s ham-handed attempts at propaganda.
By way of achievements of the administration, the writer cites only the speedy COVID vaccine development, which has happened largely in spite of the President. He hasn’t truly done anything to free up resources, or to facilitate the herculean scientific achievement that has been achieved by this nation’s researchers and drug companies. Frankly, the only achievement I think one could credit the administration with was the tax cut, which disproportionately assisted the wealthy.
This administration has been divisive from the beginning. Usually, one would stand in support of a president, but this shouldn’t be done blindly. When a president seeks to divide fellow countrymen, takes to Twitter to lambaste any “enemies” (real or perceived), he lauds foreign dictators, engaged in a trade war that decimated American farming, attacks the press and presides over an administration that resembles a criminal conspiracy, it is difficult to find complimentary things to say about him.
I do not feel The Berkshire Eagle has been overly critical. They have dutifully reported the actions of an unconventional president, who often behaves childishly and shirks presidential norms like the weekly radio address, attending the Kennedy Center Honors, and the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Of course, there must be respect for the office, but this president has strained the bounds of respecting the man. Quite frankly, given the antics of this administration, I think The Berkshire Eagle’s coverage has been more than fair.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale