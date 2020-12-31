Eagle has been fair in covering Trump
To the editor: This is a response to the Dec. 17 letter “Eagle’s Trump coverage is unfair.”
Earlier this year, I wrote the editor concerning the word “queer.” I queried that the word will never be accepted by a lot of men, myself included, as it had been used as a weapon for decades against me and my brethren. With the Trump administration and COVID, I assume The Eagle decided it was just one more divisive subject that they elected to exclude.
Considering everything that has happened, Trump’s coverage has been unbelievably kind. He and his cohorts have taken our country to what we went up against circa World War II. The fact that no one is on the same page has not helped. All of you who feel a need to stop reading yet another astute source of info, please, just do it. We don’t need to know.
Steve LeRiche, North Adams