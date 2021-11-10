To the editor: On Friday, we were fortunate to have attended the Eagles Band concert at the Colonial.
During these days and nights of pandemic concerns, we were able to relax, sit in the plush environment of the theater and enjoy a Friday evening listening to the performance. The music selections were great choices and they were really well-presented.
The band’s energy was apparent. In addition, the saxophone solo by David Jenkins from the Marine Band, son of the conductor Carl Jenkins, was a special treat. Two of our favorite pieces were Schoenberg’s selections from “Les Miserables” and "Bugler’s Holiday" by Leroy Anderson.
We have attended many of the Eagles’ concerts over the years; this one was one of the best, if not the best. The band is a blessing to our community.
Laurel and Mario Caluori, Lee