To the editor: I am surprised and disappointed to see the front page of The Eagle's weekender edition splash a headline about car leasing that is clearly intended to impugn the integrity of our district attorney. ("Leased cars for 6 DAs cost $ 3,534.41 a month. You foot the bill," Eagle, Sept. 18.)
The Eagle’s coverage of her seems to be generally negative, but when reading stories like this, I can’t help but feel that this is based on political bias and not some citizen-needed “investigation.”
As the article briefly mentions in paragraph 10 of the story, Ms. Harrington is on call seven days a week, 24 hours a day in a large county with 32 municipalities. If she were to use her own car, IRS rules state that she should be reimbursed 56 cents a mile. Divide that by the amount of the lease and it becomes clear that the lease is cheaper if the car is used more than 40 miles a day doing this job in a county of almost 1,000 square miles.
Does The Eagle really think that this issue really deserves either an investigation or headline coverage? Given the insignificant fiscal impact, one can only conclude that this story and the accompanying photo was really just intended to be another negative story about Ms. Harrington.
I have been reading The Eagle for more than 30 years and always been proud that our local paper has been a model of independent journalism. While these divisive times have caused many news outlets to intentionally bias their news coverage to fit their political goals, I would like to hope that The Eagle will not succumb to this type of tabloid “journalism.”
The opinion page is the place for political views. Please consider that basic tenet when considering where “coverage” like this belongs.
Jeff and Adeline Ellis, Richmond