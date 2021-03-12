To the editor: Despite the elation over the ambitious and democratic administration under President Joe Biden, I am saddened by the phalanx of Republican resistance to improvement of government in the interest of the American people.
On a smaller scale, I propose a similar opposition in the Berkshire hills. Former Berkshire District Attorney Paul Caccaviello was entrenched in his office, flanked by staff that followed his lead. To us citizens, it appeared that District Attorney Andrea Harrington's revolutionary administration of justice is an ambitious enterprise. As far as we can discern, the current DA is intelligent, energetic and dedicated to the citizenry.
Andrea Harrington promised to follow the radical changes stipulated by the commonwealth in its dictates favoring overlooked minority constituents, with a special goal of controlling domestic abuse, predominantly perpetrated upon women by men.
I found the treatment of Ms. Harrington in The Eagle unbalanced, and I would seek to redress the news reports.
As continues in our federal system, Donald Trump holdovers like Louis DeJoy throw a sabot into the machinery. It must have been a terrible shock to much of the staff of the DA's Office to find a committed, creative and humanistic leader. What else can we expect from the "lock-them-up" corps of prosecutors, police and some judges?
The DA has a range of innovative programs, reaching effectively into the community at large, and appreciated by women and persons of color unaccustomed to finding support in a prosecutor.
We have innovative programs not dreamed of heretofore. There is a reading group set up by the DA, examining the brutality that so many women have suffered.
Compare the professional staff Ms. Harrington inherited with this new humanism. Can we expect anything other than perplexity and frustration? If the federal government cannot move forward with the prior personnel, should we be aghast at the culling of disloyal attorneys and other staff, leaving by their, or her, initiative?
Coup de grace: Printing the notice of her removal of bail bonds, followed by the report of increased incarceration, as though one causes the other. Does any law officer in America express surprise at the great increase in crimes of various sorts, especially domestic violence, in this year of the plague?
Rabbi Ivan Caine, Richmond