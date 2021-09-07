To the editor: I opened — digitally, from 2,979 miles away — your nostalgic account of the retirement of your Goss Urbanite printing press.
I expected to read about the press in the old Eagle flat-iron building just off North Street, but was ignoring the 30 years or so of progress from the 1960s, when I worked summers at The Eagle, to the '90s and The Eagle's move to its still-new (for me) headquarters west of the hotel.
How the old Eagle Building shook the newsroom upstairs each time the press started up, in the basement!
May there be good news for your new-fangled machine to print.
Jonathan Middlebrook, Redwood Valley, Calif.