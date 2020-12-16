Eagle’s Trump coverage is unfair
To the editor:
I have been a subscriber of The Berkshire Eagle for many years — decades in fact — but I will no longer be supporting our local paper.
The Eagle has become too political and it is all one-sided. A newspaper is supposed to tell the news truthfully so that people can see for themselves what is happening in our country, and be neutral and not biased, as our paper has become. Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, there has been nothing but hatred for him written in our paper. Never have I seen anything positive, and if there was it was on the bottom or back of some page.
The Eagle should have been supporting our president right from the beginning as they have done in the past for other presidents so people know the truth, but it is obvious that their hatred for the president is so strong that we, the American people, are not getting the true facts. Our paper has become a campaigning tool for the Democratic Party and it saddens me that we cannot give credit where credit is deserved.
It has clouded everyone’s views on the accomplishments that the president has made for our country, and there have been many, the most recent one being his ability to get the COVID vaccine to the American people so fast. He was able to push pharmaceutical companies to get a vaccine that is highly effective to our country in the same year that COVID arrived. No one could have done a better job than President Trump and because of this many lives, including my family and friends, will be saved and I am very thankful to our president for this.
But you will not see this printed in The Berkshire Eagle and for that I am ashamed to support such a biased paper. I will be very surprised if this is published in The Eagle and that would just make what I have written all the more creditable.
James Kus, Pittsfield