To the editor: Several years ago, I hired landscapers to plant three trees in the patio garden of a house my husband and I inherited in 2003.
I wanted three trees planted together to represent my belief in the Holy Trinity and my faith in the loving presence of a Triune God. Selecting three distinctly different trees to be planted stood for my aspiration to develop a sacred garden that would continue to grow and honor the legacies of deceased loved ones.
The flowering white dogwood tree honors the life and work of our extended family member, the Rev. James Cox. Jim lived in our house until his death in 2019. The lilac tree serves as an expression of deep gratitude to my mother, Elizabeth Chapman Pye, for the loving sacrifices she made to care for our family.
Seeing the vibrant crimson-red colors of the Japanese maple tree enriches my appreciation for the meaningful musical gifts of my sister, Marybeth Pye Ramos. She was a violinist and Suzuki violin method teacher who brought music into the lives of countless individuals.
Trusting the findings of numerous research studies that report music really does accelerate healthy growth in trees, I created a custom of singing to the tress whenever we visited the area and stayed in our house. I sang sacred, spiritual and inspirational solos with accompaniment recordings and also sang along with sopranos in larger choral works such as Handel’s Messiah.
This year, I downloaded Part II, the Easter portion, of the Messiah to play and reflect upon. When I walked onto the patio, I became overwrought with grief because creeping ivy vines had crept across four separate properties and made their way onto the trees in my sacred garden. Sadly, only one-third of the very young dogwood tree had tiny buds on the branches. It appeared that two-thirds of the tree had died and would need pruning, most likely due to the damaging effects of the creeping ivy vines.
I sat down with a reverent, sorrow-laden heart and prayerfully played the music. In less than two hours I was blessed with experiencing an Easter Miracle. Living buds appeared on all the branches of the dogwood tree. I praise God for Easter and the assurance of why I am a Christian with hope in my soul.
Edith V. Pye, Pittsfield