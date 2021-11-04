To the editor: This is not the type of letter I usually write, but I feel it is necessary because a place I have done business with in the past years had to close down, probably because of the poor economy.
Papa Gino’s has been my go-to place for home delivery, especially their delicious lobster rolls in the summer. Their pleasant personnel, fast delivery and reasonable prices made my life easier and I will miss them.
I hope the same fate doesn’t affect some other of my favorite delivery places. I hesitate to name then because of the troubling times we are living in.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield