Editorial missed opportunity to address real mental health challenges
To the editor: In your April 2 editorial (“Our Opinion: Pittsfield Police shooting produces a tragic death and hanging questions”), you missed an opportunity to discuss the more extensive, massive changes that have to be made for us to service our fellow citizens in need of assistance.
Instead, you offered benign, overused conclusions. Miguel Estrella’s sister rightfully said “mental health crisis should not be a death sentence.” (“This wasn’t the Miguel they knew. Friends describe the Pittsfield man shot by police as ‘not just a statistic’ but a man working toward his dreams,” Eagle, April 2.) She is correct, and you do not address what she says.
The National Institute of Mental Health states that our facilities and thinking are inadequate and are not working. In this country, one in five adults (and one in five families) live with mental illness; an estimated 11.2 million adults have a serious mental illness, leading to functional impairment.
Let’s start with the “commitment law,” which dictates that you can’t involuntary hospitalize someone unless an impartial evaluating psychiatrist declares them suicidal or homicidal. Ask any police officer or emergency room attendant, and they will tell you the futility of this law.
The Community Mental Health Act of 1963 established deinstitutionalization, closing all state-run facilities for the mentally ill and shifting the care of these patients to the community mental health centers or community homes. These homes are a futile, inadequate attempt to care for those seriously ill. These state-run hospitals cared for the most unfortunate people in our society. These hospitals evolved slowly from curative or therapeutic institutions toward providers of permanent custodial care for many. The population of the state-run facilities went from 558,922 in 1955 to 7,532 in 1956. The rationale for releasing patients and letting them return to their communities, even without being fully capable of self-care, was more feasible because of the availability of medications that ameliorated the most severe of their symptoms.
We promoted the criminalization of the mentally ill, and now our jails are the largest facility for them.
Maybe the state-run hospitals are outdated and community-based programs ineffective, but there are other alternatives to servicing our mentally ill citizens. We have examples of successful programs for those in need: AA, Mendota Mental Health Institute and assertive community treatment centers. I have repeatedly called for a village-type facility for those in need of assistance. These programs exist and have been proven to be effective as a treatment modality.
Rocco Cirigliano, Richmond