Education policy for the future our kids need
To the editor: Taking a cue from and piggy-backing on Emily Bleiberg’s commentary in Monday’s Eagle, I submit the following conversation starter.
For the sake of their lives and their country, there is so very much we need to do with and for our children’s education, so very much that we have left unattended. Just look at the state of our nation, our climate, our economy, our justice system, our medical system, our racial relationships, our international relationships, etc., and it becomes clear that we must take radical action.
Here, in no particular order, are some ideas which are meant to provoke conversations. I urge the reader to avoid the usual first responses — that they are too radical or it is too expensive. Rather, ask yourself these questions: Is it possible? Is it needed? How could we make it happen?
1. Let us untether our school calendar from the centuries old agrarian one.
2. Teacher training should be greatly improved.
3. Teachers should be making six-figure salaries.
4. Schools should be palatial.
5. Not all students should have to be in school at the same time of day or the same time of year.
6. Students should have time to explore and to make and evaluate their own decisions. Otherwise they should not have very much unsupervised free time — depending on their age.
7. Part of every student’s “schooling” should involve apprenticeships, civic engagement, physical labor, community/state/national service, environmental engagement, organized arts projects, etc.
8. All students should be required to take and pass courses in civics and financial literacy.
9. All able-bodied students should, after graduation, be required to do some form (their choice) of national service (military, Teach for America, Habitat for Humanity, community volunteer organizations, etc.) for two years before they can go to college and vote. The thought here is that this will produce more focused and productive college students and more mature and intelligent voters.
Steve Murray, Stockbridge