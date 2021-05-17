To the editor: I found the results of the questions on the Egremont town ballot very interesting.
All marijuana-related questions to ban all related activities of it were overwhelmingly passed. However, when the statewide ballot question to make recreational marijuana legal was put to a vote, the town of Egremont voted overwhelmingly to approve this measure.
Where did these voters think it will be grown, manufactured, and sold if they ban all activities to the use of marijuana?
Charles and Ellen Proctor, Great Barrington