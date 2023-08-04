Letter: Eight-town board's actions weren't 'reckless,' but letter critiquing it was

To the editor: Reckless does not describe what I was doing when I made the motion July 18 to recommend merging Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts together, while receiving input from the state. ("Letter: Why we're concerned over the South County school merger vote," Eagle, July 29.)
I believe that we have met the state mandate to study the feasibility of a merger of the two districts. We did not approve a merger. The voters of the eight towns will vote to approve the merger or not.
Our job was to investigate and analyze all the moving parts, benefits and concerns of a merger. As volunteers serving on this board, we have each spent hundreds of hours studying reports done by highly qualified professionals. Reports on building conditions, locations and usage into the future, educational quality and financial ramifications, and transportation concerns. We have examined declining enrollment numbers of the past as well as the projections for the future.
In addition, our chairman has taken public comment at every meeting and began taking public comments at both the beginning and the end of our meetings.
I understood my job on this board was to study, question, learn and advise using my skills as someone who understands municipal finance and how school budgets affect taxpayers as well as the students. There is more to this conversation than the curriculum offered and class sizes. There is the cost to our taxpayers, the student experience, professional development opportunities for staff and many other topics too numerous to list.
I see nothing but disrespect for the hours the members of the committee have invested. Each volunteer has needed to keep an open mind on every part of the analysis. Some have educational experience, others business and finance backgrounds, lawyers and parents each one wanting to do what is best for the children of today and into the future. All voices were heard; each had their vote counted if they chose to vote.
What is reckless is to suggest that the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board approved a merger. That is direct manipulation of the information to the public. We made a well-considered recommendation.
I encourage the voters to attend the upcoming informational meetings with an open mind. Visit our website 8towns.org, which has every report we reviewed, every study and spreadsheet that we analyzed and meeting minutes from nearly 200 meetings. Learn what you can so that when you are asked to vote, you vote with an educated point of view.
Nadine A. Hawver, Sheffield
The writer is an Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board from the town of Sheffield as well as a member of the Sheffield Select Board and Finance Committee.