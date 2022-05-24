To the editor: We have known our friend and neighbor Andrew “Andy” Krouss for almost 10 years.
Andy is always eager to work for the betterment of West Stockbridge, and has served tirelessly on multiple committees and boards. We have been fortunate to work closely with him on many different projects. His attitude stresses the responsibility of the individual for the benefit of the community, and he personally sets an extremely high standard for the rest of us.
Andy holds himself, and all of us who have the privilege of working with him, to a standard of excellence, always focusing on integrity and achievement. When an issue needs to be dealt with, Andy focusses on finding the approach that will lead to a solution. He does not shy away from challenging issues: he just works tirelessly until a practical, workable solution is developed and is accepted by all involved.
At a time when so many communities are unable or unwilling to tackle challenging problems that need to be confronted, we need a Select Board that can and will work to resolve important issues on a timely basis. We need a Select Board that will consider many points of view and develop an approach that benefits everyone. We need a Select Board representing the community of West Stockbridge that can balance the appreciation of our history and our past accomplishments with a sincere and well-intentioned objective of making improvements required for the future.
We hope that you will agree and vote for Andrew Krouss on May 31. The future of our town depends upon the commitment, integrity and strength of our Select Board. Andy Krouss has all of these attributes.
Jerri and Dan Buehler, West Stockbridge