To the editor: I write to give my endorsement to a person I feel has the integrity, commitment, drive and knowledge of the town of Dalton to be Dalton’s next Select Board member: John Roughley.
In the past 40 years, I have served as a town employee of the Police Department, a Select Board member as well as a member of numerous town committees such as Finance, Cemetery Trustees and School Committee, to name a few. I have worked with countless people during that time, some of whom were outstanding leaders for the town. John Roughley would follow in that tradition. He has been a longtime resident and a dedicated employee for the town’s Highway Department. He has asserted himself and advanced through the ranks of the department to become its superintendent.
I have had the pleasure and honor of working with John in a variety of capacities throughout the years. In that time, I have found him to be dedicated to doing the best for town residents, level-headed when dealing with issues, knowledgeable in his field and with those agencies that might affect it. I have also found him to be compassionate when dealing with residents; willing to compromise when an issue is at an impasse; a person of principle when it comes to treating everyone in the same manner; and a defender of a cause when morally right. He is an independent-minded individual.
It is not uncommon to disagree about decisions made or actions taken. It is disappointing, however, when disagreement turns into accusations and unnecessary personal attacks in social media posts and public conversations. We should expect our elected and appointed leaders to act with the highest of ethical standards and the deepest commitment to transparency and integrity. Dalton deserves a Select Board that respects the variety of perspectives and experiences of all of its members, as elected representatives of its residents. John Roughley brings an appreciation for the rich diversity of opinions that is the bedrock of our community.
John may be a newcomer politically, but he is not a novice when it comes to understanding and knowing the town of Dalton. John will bring a fresh mind with new ideas to the Select Board at a time when a new voice is needed. I strongly urge all registered voters of Dalton to vote May 10 and to vote for John Roughley for Select Board.
John W. Bartels Jr., Dalton