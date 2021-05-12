To the editor: With town elections nearing and four candidates running for two seats on the Planning Board, Stockbridge voters may want to reflect on what they value about living in our town.
Our current zoning bylaws support the rural character of the town outskirts with a focused business district; this helps maintain property values, our healthy municipal finances, natural resources and scenic beauty. Our zoning has made Stockbridge a desirable place to live. Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague understand this.
Gary brings much-needed experience, balance and moderation to the Planning Board. His work is characterized by civility, knowledge and respect for open process and applicable laws. When he was chair, his skillful use of tact and humor was invaluable. Carl, as founder and chair of the Historic Preservation Committee, has saved many historic properties in recent decades. He is also an artist who designs and builds movie sets. His understanding of the town and visual sensibility are critically important at this juncture.
Respect for town character is especially important now because a new zoning bylaw being drafted by the Planning Board with the claim that it will protect open space has major flaws. It leaves expansion of subdivision density on the outskirts to Planning Board discretion — a significant departure from current law that can lead to suburbanization, sprawl and higher taxes for everyone. We need experience and a visual sensibility on the Planning Board. You will find these qualities, and more, in Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague.
Kate Fletcher, Stockbridge