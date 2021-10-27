To the editor: I am writing in support of Jennifer Macksey for mayor of North Adams.
I have known Jen personally and professionally for more than 20 years, and in that time have witnessed her extraordinary growth. From her beginnings as the city's director of finance and chief procurement officer to her present-day position of assistant superintendent of operations and business Manager for the Northern Berkshire School Union, Jennifer has an impressive career.
In my capacity as an insurance broker and as former chairman of the city’s Airport Commission, I have worked with Jennifer and found that she has a keenly analytical mind and a firm grasp of municipal finance and regulations. In fact, she has literally worked in every department in City Hall, giving her a well-rounded background of municipal governments’ role in the city.
Over the years in conversations with her, I have always been struck by her insight and professionalism, and how deeply she cares about this community. Jen has spent her professional career preparing for this important position. On day one, Jen will hit the ground running with no learning curve needed. As a lifelong resident of North Adams, I have witnessed first-hand the apex of the city’s grandeur and subsequent decline, and the loss of the close-knit community it was. I believe Jen is uniquely qualified to bring that sense of community back.
At the end of the day, it is about winning and losing — certainly for these two women but, more importantly, for the city. In my opinion, Jennifer Macksey is the best choice for mayor, and I urge the voters of the city of North Adams to elect her.
Jeffrey Naughton, North Adams