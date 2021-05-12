To the editor: Recently, a scurrilous flyer circulated in Stockbridge warning voters of a conspiracy involving 16 "selfish" people who are working against the best interests of the town.
The flyer also attacked the character and record of one of the candidates for selectman, accusing him of selfishness and personal vindictiveness in his previous tenure of office.
I publicly object to this kind of Trumpian nonsense in our local elections — this fear-mongering and name-calling. All our local office holders and candidates for office deserve our respect and thanks — though not always our vote. But they certainly do not deserve ill-tempered abuse.
Citizens of a democracy should understand that there is no public question, major or minor, that meets with unanimous support or acceptance; every measure has its supporters and opponents. Conflict and disagreement — at times passionate disagreement — are to be expected when people care deeply about the place they call home. But our political discourse should never sink to the level of character assassination, and active public involvement in government shouldn’t be held up in horror as conspiratorial plotting against the public interest.
We need more public involvement, not less. We need to encourage new candidates by creating a political arena where the candidates battle with ideas, not with mud.
Tom LaBelle, Stockbridge