Letter: Electric bill increases are shocking

To the editor: As rooftop and ground solar panel installations have proliferated, electricity costs have risen sharply.
Is there a correlation? Are Eversource and National Grid customers subsidizing net metering for all these solar installations? I don't know.
Unfortunately, solar is not an option for renters and some homeowners. It is heartbreaking to see electricity becoming an unaffordable luxury for some people in our county. Thank you for the article in the Jan. 6 Eagle that reported some of the relief options available for low-income households. ("Berkshire County residents call their recent electric bills 'horrifically expensive.' If you were shocked by your bill, you're not alone," Eagle, Jan. 6.)
Jimbo Doucette, Dalton