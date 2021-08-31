To the editor: American taxpayers pay $15 billion per year in direct federal subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.
In 2020, the fossil fuel industry spent more than $115 million lobbying Congress in defense of these giveaways for a more than 13,000 percent return on their lobbying investment.
The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes it abundantly clear that we must rapidly decarbonize, which won’t happen as long as the U.S. government continues to support the fossil fuel industry and incentivize dirty energy.
Eliminating fossil fuel subsidies could pay to:
• Weatherize 2.3 million homes per year, lowering utility bills and improving quality of life for lower-income families across the country.
• Replace millions of outdated water heaters in homes nationwide, resulting in massive household utility bill savings and cutting associated emissions from those water heaters by nearly 40 percent.
• Pay to replace half of the lead pipes in homes and schools around the country in a single year.
Please join me in encouraging U.S. Rep. Richie Neal to stop subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and to support a just transition for the current fossil fuel workforce.
Al Blake, Becket